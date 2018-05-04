Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 38

Place your vote now for Week 38 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Connor Artman (Illini West) – He won the sectional title in four track and field events – both 110 and 300-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
Chandler Bevans (Clark County) – Not known as much for his work on the baseball diamond, the senior capped the Indians’ surprising run to a district title with a complete-game shutout on the mound against Palmyra.
Morgan Evans (QND) – Evans posted two goals in their Sectional championship win and also had a hat trick and two assists in the semifinals as well.
Kennedy Gooding (Illini West) – The Chargers slugger ripped two home runs with four RBI in their regional semifinal win over Knoxville and hit two more solo homers in 2-0 win over Monmouth-Roseville to win the regional championship.
Alissa Hodge (Brown County) – Her two-run double scored the go-ahead run while she also went the distance in the circle of their regional championship win over Jacksonville Routt. She also threw a no-hitter in the semifinals.
Jacey Nall (Central) – Nall tossed a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts in the regional title game win over Unity, and also had a CG one-hitter with 12 Ks in their semifinal win over Southeastern.