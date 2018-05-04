Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 38

Connor Artman (Illini West) – He won the sectional title in four track and field events – both 110 and 300-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Chandler Bevans (Clark County) – Not known as much for his work on the baseball diamond, the senior capped the Indians’ surprising run to a district title with a complete-game shutout on the mound against Palmyra.

Morgan Evans (QND) – Evans posted two goals in their Sectional championship win and also had a hat trick and two assists in the semifinals as well.

Kennedy Gooding (Illini West) – The Chargers slugger ripped two home runs with four RBI in their regional semifinal win over Knoxville and hit two more solo homers in 2-0 win over Monmouth-Roseville to win the regional championship.

Alissa Hodge (Brown County) – Her two-run double scored the go-ahead run while she also went the distance in the circle of their regional championship win over Jacksonville Routt. She also threw a no-hitter in the semifinals.