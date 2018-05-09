Two arrested for meth in McDonough County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two arrested for meth in McDonough County

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Joseph Fall and Corina Fall Joseph Fall and Corina Fall
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of two in McDonough County for methamphetamine.

A McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Joseph Fall, 36, and Corina Fall, 45, of Conway, New Hampshire, following a traffic stop for a moving violation on U.S. Highway 136 at North 1050th Road north of Adair, Illinois.

Petitgout stated that Joseph Fall was found to be driving with a suspended license and during a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle. Corina Fall, a passenger, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well.

Joseph Fall was charged with Driving with a Suspended License, Possession of Methamphetamine under 5 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Corina Fall was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine under 5 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both are being held in the McDonough County Jail in lieu of bond.

