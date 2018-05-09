Arrest made in hit-and-run - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Arrest made in hit-and-run

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for a hit-and-run in Quincy Wednesday morning.

Police say Patrick Lambert, driving a white van, hit a female pedestrian and in the process of trying to drive off, sideswiped another van. The crash occurred Wednesday at approximately 11:40 a.m. in an alley between 3rd and 4th St.

The female pedestrian was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries.

Lambert is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

