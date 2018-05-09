May is Mental Health Month

Staff from Transitions of Western Illinois will hear from guest speaker Nanette Larson about the importance of mental health during a luncheon Thursday. Larson is the director of recovery support services for the Illinois Department of Mental Health.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore will also attend and proclaim May as mental health month for the City of Quincy.

Transitions offers a variety of resources to treat mental problems, including in and out patient treatment. Transitions Director of Development Barbara Baker Chapin said people may still feel embarrassed asking for help but more people are reaching out compared to past years.

"I think we've seen an increase in the understanding of mental health problems with the combination of physical and mental health services that's been very positive thing, " Baker Chapin said.

Mental health issues can range from depression or anxiety and can effect anyone from children to the elderly.

Transitions Executive Director Mark Schmitz said it is important to recognize if you need help.

"The feedback that we get is our ability to intervene early is critical to the health of our community and when people get help early they have fewer problems and leave better lives, " added Schmitz.

The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. at Transitions, located at 4409 Maine Street.