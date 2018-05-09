New Boil Order for residents in the Mill Creek Water District - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New Boil Order for residents in the Mill Creek Water District

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Mill Creek Water issued a boil order Wednesday for customers in the following areas.

  • 4421 Hwy 96 South
  • 4427 Hwy 96 South
  • 4417 Hwy 96 South
  • 4401 Hwy 96 South
  • 6000 E Skyline Dr.
  • 4200 St. Anthony Rd

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.