New career center to open at Goodwill in Keokuk

Training corner of the center with projectors and desks.

People will be able to learn about Word and Excel.

Computers and other tools in the center.

Director Remick going through emails in the career center.

If you're looking for a job in southeast Iowa and you need some help, it's on the way.

A new career center is opening Thursday, offering training to get people back into the workforce.

The Helms Career Center at the Goodwill on Main Street in Keokuk will open in the afternoon.

The center will have career exploration, computer skill development, as well as help with job applications, and resumes.

Program Director Annette Remick said a lot of people need computer training, because businesses are using updated software in their offices.

"We will be teaching a lot of google digital skills that run the gamut from professional email address to very intricate excel spread sheets. Those are skills needed in the workplace."

Remick said the center is open to the public and no reservations are needed.

The open house is from 1-3 p.m.