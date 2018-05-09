Keokuk student wins Congressional Art Contest

Artwork by a Keokuk High School student will now be on display at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.



Congressman Dave Loebsack announced that Kaylee Adams' painting called "A Soldier's Haunting" won the 2018 Congressional Art Contest.

The painting is from a photo that Kaylee's uncle took of himself while serving in Iraq.

After returning home, he suffered from PTSD and took his own life. Kaylee made the painting for her father to honor her uncle.

“Each year I am more and more impressed by the creativity, ingenuity, and talent of our local high school students. I send my congratulations to all of the young artists whose wonderful submissions made it a very close contest this year. I especially want to congratulate Kaylee and look forward to seeing her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol,” said Loebsack.

The People’s Choice Award winner was selected in an online competition in which 1266 votes were cast. “A Soldiers Haunting” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Winner: Kaylee Adams, Keokuk High School

“A Soldier’s Haunting”

First Runner-up: Kate Goodvin, Iowa City High School

“Griffen at the Campsite”

Second Runner-up:Cameron White, Davenport West High School

“Barbed Sunset”