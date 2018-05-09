Sidewalks project moving forward in Fort Madison

Cracks are seen along the street from 6th to 10th street.

The project is expected to cost around $1.5 million.

The city of Fort Madison has a plan in place to fix downtown streets and sidewalks, but the timeline of the project continues to get pushed back.

Two months ago, the city said it hoped to start working on Avenue G sidewalks and streets this summer.

But at Tuesday night's city hall meeting, officials told business owners that work won't begin until next spring.

The $1.5 million project would improve sidewalks and curbs between 6th and 10th street.

The first plan submitted by the city was rejected because the south sidewalks were okay according to the state.

The city moved to plan B and that plan was accepted and business owners hope this work will bring more foot traffic downtown and beautify the city.

"The contractors are getting busy and they are getting tied up. We still have a few more things to do to finalize the streetscape," Dollhouse Dreams owner Brenda Derr said. "We are excited that it's going to happen and it will happen in the spring of 2019."

The city said the sidewalks would turn into brick permeable pavers, to provide better runoff and help with the streets.

This project would be part of the EPA mandated sewer separation that needs to be complete by 2023.