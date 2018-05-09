Bob Bangert Park redevelopment project receives donation

The donation will fund an additional 130 trees to be planted at the park.

A $10,000 donation is helping complete a park project in Quincy a lot sooner than anticipated.

The organization Trees for Tomorrow donated the funds to the Bob Bangert Park redevelopment project.

So far, 170 trees have been planted at the park.

The project is being completed by the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association with the Quincy Park District.

"Mainly trying to get the food in here for the wildlife on an annual basis because when the food is here, the wildlife comes." said Glenn Sanders with the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association. "That's the purpose of this is to have an area that is good for the wildlife and also have an area that is friendly for the public to come down and observe the wildlife."

The group plans to plant another 130 trees by the end of the year.