Bob Bangert Park redevelopment project receives donation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bob Bangert Park redevelopment project receives donation

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Trees for Tomorrow donated $10,000 dollars to the project. Trees for Tomorrow donated $10,000 dollars to the project.
The project has already planted 170 trees. The project has already planted 170 trees.
The donation will fund an additional 130 trees to be planted at the park. The donation will fund an additional 130 trees to be planted at the park.

A $10,000 donation is helping complete a park project in Quincy a lot sooner than anticipated.

The organization Trees for Tomorrow donated the funds to the Bob Bangert Park redevelopment project.

So far, 170 trees have been planted at the park.

The project is being completed by the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association with the Quincy Park District.

"Mainly trying to get the food in here for the wildlife on an annual basis because when the food is here, the wildlife comes." said Glenn Sanders with the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association. "That's the purpose of this is to have an area that is good for the wildlife and also have an area that is friendly for the public to come down and observe the wildlife."

The group plans to plant another 130 trees by the end of the year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.