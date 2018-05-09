Keokuk High School alumni donates news desks for art room

Desks are made to last for years.

Art is becoming more popular in the school.

Students and alum with the "Thank you Sign"

Alumni at Keokuk High School donated $6,000 to improve the art classroom.

22 new foldable tables and chairs were put in the classroom to replace the outdated ones.

The new tables allow students to work on their projects standing up or sitting down.

The money was raised by the Class of '62 at their 55th Reunion last fall.

Students said they are grateful for the donation.

"I think it just shows how far art goes," Senior Lucas Masterson said. "It isn't just something you do for a bit and you're done, it stays with you. They probably realized how much they loved art and they wanted to make an impact for younger generations so they can also love art."

Students said art classes are growing in popularity and these desks make the classroom more modern and it will last for years.