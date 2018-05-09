LaHood steps in over land for Quincy American Legion

Congressman Darin LaHood is stepping in to help give land back the Quincy American Legion.



The Legion wants to use the former Army Reserve Training Center on North 36th street as a new home. The American Legion actually owned the property, but sold it to the government in 1956 for $1.



LaHood is pushing a new bill that would let the government give the land back to the Legion, instead of putting it up for auction as usual.

