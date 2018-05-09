MoDOT worker in stable condition after work zone crash

The truck that was hit at the accident scene. This photo is courtesy of MoDOT.

Early Thursday morning, the Blessing Hospital house supervisor said that Justin Flockhart, 24, of Keokuk, Iowa was no longer a patient there.

Two people were airlifted to Blessing Hospital following a work zone crash in Clark County, Missouri Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Eric Brown said MoDOT worker Timothy Glasgow, 41, of Canton, Missouri, was in front of a MoDOT truck setting up cones for a work area on U.S. 61 south of Alexandria, Missouri around 6:30 a.m. when a car driven by Flockhart rear-ended the truck. Brown said that pushed the truck forward, which ran over Glasgow.

Both Glasgow and Flockhart were flown to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries, according to a MSHP crash report. Blessing Hospital officials said Thursday morning that Glasgow was in stable condition.

Brown said the driver could face charges, but the trooper handling the case and the Clark County Prosecutor would make that decision.