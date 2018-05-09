Palmyra schools making security upgrades

Watkins said the cameras can provide feeds to law enforcement.

Nicholas Koetters is a history teacher at Palmyra High School. He said on Wednesday that school security is something that is in the back of many teachers minds.

"What should we do? What could we do?" Koetters asked. "What's going to help us? Having this hopefully will make people feel a little safer, and also deter anyone from trying anything hopefully."

The school district recently added more cameras to their high school, bringing the total up to 42. They operate over a wireless network, which can be accessed by Marion County 911.

Technology Director John Watkins said the new cameras can help law enforcement in the case of an emergency.



"If there was an active shooter incident, or some sort of thing where we needed to get police involved, they can connect into our system, and be able to see where things are happening in the school." Watkins said.

Watkins added that the new cameras are a significant improvement, and even more areas are now visible.

"It's not the cheapest thing." Watkins said. "I mean there is a significant investment to increase the number of cameras that we do use."

That investment was between $15,000 and $20,000.

Teachers like Koetters said they appreciate the district's dedication to improving the safety of staff and students.

"We've updated obviously the cameras, we go through the training, we've updated locks in the school, we've practiced things so it's a big concern." Watkins said.

Watkins also said the district is planning on adding more security cameras to the middle school, and elementary.