Taylor bridge project could be funded by federal money

Marion County is currently looking at ways to fund an important bridge project, and officials have their eyes on federal funding.

The Taylor Bridge has been closed since November.

Commissioner Lyndon Bode said on Wednesday that the county is currently looking at applying for federal grants through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD program.

Bode said the project is estimated to cost up to $1.3 million, and while the county has the money to replace it, they are hoping to use federal dollars instead.

"Granted we'll be going up against the bigger cities, even states for this, but if we don't try, we'll never get anywhere." Bode said. "So we always need to try, and you don't know, we might land one."

The county is hoping to open up bids for the bridge project sometime in October.