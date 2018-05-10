“Stamp Out Hunger” food drive fights hunger

The United Way of Adams County and the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) are working together for the 26th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” National Food Drive on Saturday, May 12 to benefit local food pantries and the people of Adams County who deal with hunger.

For the food drive people can leave a bag containing non-perishable foods next to your mailbox before regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 12. Local letter carriers and volunteers will collect donations from homes and the food will be distributed to the following local food pantries in Adams County.

Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy is one of the food pantries that will receive donations. The summer months are a busy time for the pantry because of school being out for children and every donation helps, according to Horizons Executive Director Sarah Stephens.

Quincy resident Sharon Coppinger visits the food pantry and says it is a needed resource for the community.

"There is a lot of kids that I even know that their parents cannot afford the food and they go to the pantry." she added.

11.5% of Adams County residents are food insecure, which equals 7,690 Adams County people who may utilize local food pantries, according to Feeding America. Last year 23,900 pounds of food collected were collected in Adams County.

For more information about the Stamp Out Hunger food drive in Adams County, contact your local post office or call the United Way at (217)-222-5020.