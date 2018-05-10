DIGGING DEEPER: The Great Flood of '93: 25 Years Later. Thursday at Ten

It was an event that in any given year has a 1-in-500 chance of happening. Everything had to line-up just right and 25 years ago, that's exactly what happened.

Heavy winter snow to the north ahead of a wet spring led to saturated grounds that were vulnerable to rainfall along the Mississippi River. The water was expected to rise but nobody expected to witness what would unfold in the summer of 1993.

The rain didn't stop and by late June the stage was set for one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. History.

On the night of June 30th, six inches of rain fell from the sky and the Great Flood of '93 had officially arrived.

So, what if this happens again? Local emergency managers say it's not "if," it's "when".

