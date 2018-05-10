Two Lee County, Iowa men arrested for meth

John Jones (Photo of Sheets not yet available)

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of two Lee County men on felony drug charges.

John Jones, 36 of Keokuk, was arrested on Thursday in the 200 block of N. 5th St in Keokuk. Jones’s charges include:

Delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams second or subsequent offense, a class C felony with an enhancement.

The arrest of Jones came from an investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into allegations that he was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Keokuk area.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 30 years in a state correctional facility.

In an unrelated investigation, Michael Sheets of Fort Madison was also arrested Thursday.

Sheets’s was charged with delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams, a class C felony.

The arrest of Sheets’s comes from an investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into allegations that he was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Fort Madison area.

If convicted Sheets’s faces up to 10 years in a state correctional facility.