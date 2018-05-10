DHS raids business that worked on QPS schools

Webb confirmed Midwest Precast Concrete worked on Rooney and the other elementary schools.

A Mount Pleasant, Iowa, company that has worked on Quincy schools was raided by the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb confirmed that Midwest Precast Concrete, located at 2001 W. Washington St. in Mt. Pleasant, had done work on all five of the new K-5 elementary schools. He said the walls for the Harrison St. site were expected to be delivered next week, but he hasn't heard if that would be delayed.

"They were not hired directly," said Webb. "Our contractors sub-contracted them for jobs."

Shawn Neudauer, Public Affairs Officer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), stated the following:

Special agents with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, and deportation officers with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, with the assistance of local law enforcement, are conducting a law enforcement operation in the Mount Pleasant (Iowa) area today. There is no threat to the public. As this involves an ongoing criminal investigation no further comment is available.

Neudauer stated 32 men were arrested for administrative immigration violations. He stated initial information following the arrests indicates the individuals come from the following countries:

1 from Honduras

2 from El Salvador

7 from Mexico

22 from Guatemala

Webb said he had no knowledge Midwest Precast Concrete was under investigation.