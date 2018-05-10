Quincy Transit Lines bus catches fire while in service - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Transit Lines bus catches fire while in service

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy Transit Lines bus caught fire Thursday on Locust between 24th and 30th shortly after 3 p.m.

The bus was in service and people were on board at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to evacuate through the rear emergency exit.

Quincy Firefighters were on the scene and able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Another Quincy Transit Lines bus arrived to take the passengers.

Transportation Director, Marty Stegeman believes that the engine overheated and caused it to catch fire.

No injuries were reported.

