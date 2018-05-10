Man convicted in Monroe Co. murder sentenced - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man convicted in Monroe Co. murder sentenced

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
A Fulton, Missouri, man convicted of killing a Monroe County man in 2014 was sentenced in a Callaway County courtroom Thursday. 

In March 2018 a Callaway County jury found Jason Lage guilty on one count of second-degree murder and another count of armed criminal action in connection with the death of Zachary Dawson of Madison, Missouri.

Court documents state Lage was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder and fifty years behind bars for armed criminal action.

