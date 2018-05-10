MoDOT stresses work zone safety after worker hit - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

MoDOT stresses work zone safety after worker hit

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
A day after a MoDOT worker was run over while on the job Wednesday, officials are reminding drivers to be cautious when driving through work zones.

Officials are especially urging you to put your phone down and slow down in these areas.

They said its important to have your full attention on the road while in work zones.

"If you can, move over into the other lane." said MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Kevin James. "But if you can't move over because there is oncoming traffic or traffic in the lane adjacent to you, we ask for you to slow down with the idea that you never know when there can be some changing conditions and we want everyone to go home safely at the end of the day."

Police still haven't revealed a cause in Wednesday's crash.

