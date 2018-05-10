Tri-State residents prepare for flooding

Residents in Quincy say they are not expecting damage to their homes.

More rain is in the forecast, which could cause problems for some people who live along the Mississippi River.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings along the Mississippi in the Tri-States including the cities of Keokuk, Quincy, and Hannibal.

The current flood stage for the Mississippi River in Quincy is a little over 18 feet and is expected to crest at 20 feet by the end of the weekend. One Quincy resident said he has been preparing since last weekend by moving larger items to higher grounds.

"I've got everything up, all the big stuff up," said Randy McClelland, a Quincy resident. "I'm going to move my trailers out, up along my driveway and I am really prepared for that."

He expects his property to be under one foot of water.

"Just be boating in or walking in depending on how deep the water is," said McClelland. "I usually walk it until it gets deep enough and then I'll boat back and forth from the driveway. Other than that, it messes up the yard a little bit."

Randy McClelland said the rising water is not expected to cause damage to his property, because his house is on stilts.

Areas along the Mississippi is expected to crest late this weekend into Monday. Keokuk is predicted to crest at 17.1 feet on Sunday, that is one foot above the flood stage of 16.1 feet. Quincy is predicted to crest at 20 feet on Sunday, that is three feet above the flood stage of 17 feet. Hannibal is expected to crest at 19.9 feet on Monday, which is close to four feet above the flood stage of 16 feet.