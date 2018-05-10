Walls go up on new Adams County Jail

The plan is to have the roof on the jail by November.

Once the walls are all put up, the floor will be poured.

Walls were being put up for the new Adams County Jail on Thursday.

The new Adams County Jail that crews are building in Quincy is finally coming together.

Kent Snider with the Adams County Jail subcommittee said construction crews were able to put up ten to twelve walls along with the metal beams to support them. He said the budget for the jail project is in good shape.

"Everything, as of right now, is below budget," said Snider. "We've manage to trim at least $700,000 out of the original budget. We still look for little ways to save money here and there. So, we are under budget and three weeks ahead of schedule."

Snider said once all the walls are put up they will pour the floor and hope to have the roof put on by November to continue construction inside during the winter.