May proclaimed Mental Health Month in Quincy

On Thursday, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore proclaimed that May for the city is Mental Health Month.

He did so while people gathered at Transitions to recognize the month and release balloons. The Illinois Department of Mental Health Deputy Director of Wellness and Recovery Services, Nanette Larson, said everyone should focus on their mental health.

"It's not only attention to the fact that 1 out of 5 Americans experience mental health challenges, but it's also paying attention to the fact that every single one of us needs to be attentive to our mental wellness," said Larson. "Without being attentive to our mental wellness, we are putting ourselves at risk of having mental health challenges. "

Larson says if you are facing mental health challenges you should express your feelings in a safe and confidential environment.

"Finding healthy outlets for expressing out emotions whether that be anger, whether that be fear, whether that be sadness, whatever it is, that's something that every single one of us needs to maintain mental health," said Larson.

Larson said you should not suppress your feelings.