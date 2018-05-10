May proclaimed Mental Health Month in Quincy

School board officials say construction on the new Quincy elementary schools is on schedule, including at Rooney Elementary at 48th Street and Columbus Road.More >>
A rural school in southeast Iowa is the only one in Lee County without a school resource officer, but that might change.More >>
In Ralls County, Missouri tonight people in New London can rest easy knowing the city has no plans to sell the community park.More >>
Four defendants were dismissed in the tainted apple cider case from the 2015 Pike County Fall Color Drive.More >>
Huge flames shot from a house near La Grange, Missouri Monday night.More >>
John Wood Community College is hosting an informational meeting for adults to "try on a new career" Tuesday from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at the JWCC Workforce Development Center, located at 4220 Kochs Lane.More >>
Stop signs are coming to a sometimes busy intersection in Quincy.More >>
Adams County Coroner Jim Keller confirmed Monday night, Charles Whitley died from injuries from an apparent suicide attempt in the Marion County Jail. Keller says the hanging happened May 15 and Whitley died May 17.More >>
The summer food program is set to begin in Carthage so children don't go hungry over the summer.More >>
