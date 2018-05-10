Time to Sign: Four of West Hancock's top seniors make commitments official

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -- Two capped off their senior seasons as WGEM Player of the Year in their respective sports and the other two made lasting impacts as multi-sport athletes for West Hancock.



Together, the four Titans had a chance to sign their national letters of intent.



The foursome took the step in their careers on Wednesday.



Chase Hartweg and Riley Langford, both two-way standouts on the football field, aren't ready to give up their playing days on the gridiron. Hartweg is bound for Iowa Wesleyan while Langford picked Clarke College.



"I visited (Iowa Wesleyan) and the moment I got there I kind of fell in love with it. It just felt like home to me and that's the place I wanted to go," Hartweg said.



"It's definitely a new challenge coming out of high school and immediately going into college (football), but I'm excited. I look forward to the challenge and hope for the best."



According to Langford, "I'm going to have to earn every spot I get (and) knowing you have to be challenged. and knowing you have to go every day, is what it's about. You have to love the game to continue playing."



The other half of the Titan commits are heading to the same school but will play in different sports.



Hard hitting linebacker Kolton Johnson and post player Logan Dorethy are taking their talents to MacMurray College in the fall.



Johnson is forging ahead in football and Dorethy is set to join an impressive incoming recruiting class with the Highlanders basketball program.



"There's some really good players at (MacMurray) and you can't underestimate a (NCAA Division III) school," Johnson said.



"At the practice I watched there was some really good athletes, but I'll just go there and hopefully get a chance, and do my best."



According to Dorethy, "It's going to be amazing. We've got a pretty good recruiting class and I'm excited to play basketball again, especially after high school. It's been one of my biggest dreams to play college basketball. It's going to be difficult but I'm pretty sure I'll be able to adapt to the college level."



The three West Hancock football players ended their high school careers with three consecutive trips to the playoffs and back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, and Dorethy helped guide the Titan basketball program to a regional championship last season.