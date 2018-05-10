John Wood's Voigt feels at ease by pledging William Penn - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood's Voigt feels at ease by pledging William Penn

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- John Wood's two-time All-Region selection is now signed, sealed, and about to be delivered to the William Penn women's basketball program.

Autumn Voigt made her decision official on Wednesday after sifting through a number of opportunities at the four-year level.

Voigt's choice came down to where she felt most comfortable.

"I did have a lot of options. To finally make a decision is a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. I'm happy I get to move forward," Voigt indicated.

"Their coaches (and) the atmosphere I really loved everything about it. I really just loved how they made you feel like family."

Voigt averaged 13 points and nearly seven rebounds a game this past season en route to being named First Team All-Region and All-Conference.

