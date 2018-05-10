Push to reopen camp in Brown County, Illinois

The first phase of a $1.9 million capital campaign is underway to get Jensen Woods Camp back up and running.

Jensen Woods Camp closed back in 2015 after being open for more than 50 years.

Now the Jensen Camp Foundation is stepping up, trying to raise funds to purchase the 550-acre camp in Brown County. The foundation held an informational meeting Thursday night in Mt. Sterling.

Members are trying to come up with $500,000 by July 15 with the end goal being for the foundation to purchase and operate the camp for years to come.

"We want everyone to know that it's going to be a non-denominational camp for the community," said Gretchen Forsythe, president of the Jensen Camp Foundation."Any church or family, if you want to come out and have a reunion you can come out and have a reunion. We want to have retreats for veterans and their families and of course, the kiddos."

If you want to donate or learn more about the Jensen Camp Foundation, there will be an information meeting at the Quincy Mall on May 31.