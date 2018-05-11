Thursday's Area Scores - May 10

**High School Track and Field**
(IHSA)
*BOYS*
-- Quincy High School finishes in 6th place at Western Big Six meet
-- Jordan Johnson wins conference championship in discus (190' 8")
*GIRLS*
-- Class 2A Macomb Sectional
(Macomb State Qualifiers)
Destiny Reid: 400
4x400 Relay
-- Class 1A Lewistown Sectional
(Area State Qualifiers)
Zarra Humphry (West Hancock): 800
Kailee Artman (Illini West): 100 Hurdles
4x400 Relay (West Hancock)
4x800 Relay (West Hancock)
-- Class 1A Farmington Sectional
Bushnell-West Prairie wins team championship
(IGHSAU/IHSAA)
-- Mount Pleasant State Qualifying Meet
(Keokuk)
Ya'Mia Ailes-Primes: 100/200
Miracle Ailes: High Jump
Lillia Tate: 100 Hurdles?
Sprint Medley
4x100 and 4x200
(Fort Madison)
Brett Schneider: 800
Elijah Barnes: Shot Put
Caleb Gehle: 100/200/400 - wheelchair events
**High School Soccer**
(GIRLS)
Mid-Prairie: 2
Keokuk: 12
McKenna Tackes/Sophie Woodley: Hat tricks
(BOYS)
Fort Madison: 0
Fairfield: 10
**High School Softball**
Biggsville WC: 1
Illini West: 9
Hannah Wood: 3-3, 3 RBI's
Lara Pence: HR
West Central: 0
Central: 2
Jacey Nall: WP, 12 K's
Liberty: 3
Pittsfield: 1
(8 Innings)
Faith Vance: 2 RBI's
Southeastern: 0
Griggsville-Perry: 11
(Game 1)
Brianna Brown: CG 1-hitter
Southeastern: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 3
(Game 2)
Courtney Syrcle/Ashley Waters: RBI's
**High School Baseball**
Unity: 9
Central: 10
(8 Innings)
Cruz Meier: Walk-off HR
Abingdon-Avon: 3
Macomb: 6
Ben Higgins: 3 RBI's
West Hancock: 0
Liberty: 10
(6 Innings)
Grady Kurfman: CG 3-hitter
Avery Spilker: 4 RBI's
Payson: 15
Pleasant Hill: 5
Travis Johnson: 5 RBI's
South Fulton: 5
Rushville-Industry: 6
Ethan Downs: Walk-off RBI
**College Baseball**
-- GLVC Tournament
Southern Indiana: 4
Quincy: 5
(10 Innings)
Cody Birdsong: Walk-off sac fly
Brynn Martinez: 3-5, 2 runs
Hawks: (36-15), vs. Missouri S&T (Friday, 7:30 p.m.) - Miners upset Illinois-Springfield, 5-2
