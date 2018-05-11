Thursday's Area Scores - May 10

Quincy's Jordan Johnson set a new WB6 meet record en route to winning the conference title in the discus.

**High School Track and Field**



(IHSA)

*BOYS*

-- Quincy High School finishes in 6th place at Western Big Six meet

-- Jordan Johnson wins conference championship in discus (190' 8")



*GIRLS*

-- Class 2A Macomb Sectional

(Macomb State Qualifiers)

Destiny Reid: 400

4x400 Relay



-- Class 1A Lewistown Sectional

(Area State Qualifiers)

Zarra Humphry (West Hancock): 800

Kailee Artman (Illini West): 100 Hurdles

4x400 Relay (West Hancock)

4x800 Relay (West Hancock)



-- Class 1A Farmington Sectional

Bushnell-West Prairie wins team championship



(IGHSAU/IHSAA)

-- Mount Pleasant State Qualifying Meet

(Keokuk)

Ya'Mia Ailes-Primes: 100/200

Miracle Ailes: High Jump

Lillia Tate: 100 Hurdles?

Sprint Medley

4x100 and 4x200



(Fort Madison)

Brett Schneider: 800

Elijah Barnes: Shot Put

Caleb Gehle: 100/200/400 - wheelchair events





**High School Soccer**



(GIRLS)

Mid-Prairie: 2

Keokuk: 12

McKenna Tackes/Sophie Woodley: Hat tricks



(BOYS)

Fort Madison: 0

Fairfield: 10





**High School Softball**



Biggsville WC: 1

Illini West: 9

Hannah Wood: 3-3, 3 RBI's

Lara Pence: HR



West Central: 0

Central: 2

Jacey Nall: WP, 12 K's



Liberty: 3

Pittsfield: 1

(8 Innings)

Faith Vance: 2 RBI's



Southeastern: 0

Griggsville-Perry: 11

(Game 1)

Brianna Brown: CG 1-hitter



Southeastern: 2

Griggsville-Perry: 3

(Game 2)

Courtney Syrcle/Ashley Waters: RBI's





**High School Baseball**



Unity: 9

Central: 10

(8 Innings)

Cruz Meier: Walk-off HR



Abingdon-Avon: 3

Macomb: 6

Ben Higgins: 3 RBI's



West Hancock: 0

Liberty: 10

(6 Innings)

Grady Kurfman: CG 3-hitter

Avery Spilker: 4 RBI's



Payson: 15

Pleasant Hill: 5

Travis Johnson: 5 RBI's



South Fulton: 5

Rushville-Industry: 6

Ethan Downs: Walk-off RBI





**College Baseball**



-- GLVC Tournament

Southern Indiana: 4

Quincy: 5

(10 Innings)

Cody Birdsong: Walk-off sac fly

Brynn Martinez: 3-5, 2 runs

Hawks: (36-15), vs. Missouri S&T (Friday, 7:30 p.m.) - Miners upset Illinois-Springfield, 5-2