Highland's Harvey finds new baseball home at John Wood

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Tommy Harvey has already been part of history this spring.



As a senior for the Cougars baseball team he's played a key role in clinching the program's first ever Clarence Cannon Conference championship.



Once his current season ends Harvey will turn his full attention to the college ranks.



Harvey signed on with the John Wood baseball program Thursday for a shot at extending his career for at least the next two years.



Harvey says picking the Blazers made a lot of sense.



"Going to a school that's close to home will help me get ready for the bigger picture," Harvey said.



"I know John Wood has a good (baseball) program. I will help me make a step in the right direction not only for sports, but for academics."



Harvey is in the midst of a magnificent season.



He's hitting .464 with a team high 32 hits, five home runs, and 31 RBI's.



Harvey and the Cougars begin the postseason on Monday.