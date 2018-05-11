Child injured when his bike collides with Jeep

A 13-year-old child riding a bike was injured in Hannibal after colliding with a vehicle.

According to a release from Hannibal Police Department on Friday morning, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Tilden Street and Hatch Avenue.

Witnesses told police the boy was riding on Tilden Street when the driver of a Jeep pulled out in front of him and the bike hit his vehicle.

The child was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries.

Police said the investigation continues.