Child injured when his bike collides with Jeep - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Child injured when his bike collides with Jeep

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Map of crash Map of crash
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A 13-year-old child riding a bike was injured in Hannibal after colliding with a vehicle.

According to a release from Hannibal Police Department on Friday morning, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Tilden Street and Hatch Avenue.

Witnesses told police the boy was riding on Tilden Street when the driver of a Jeep pulled out in front of him and the bike hit his vehicle.

The child was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries. 

Police said the investigation continues.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.