Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter

David Sugarman is the Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter at WGEM News. He earned a sport communication degree from Indiana University in 2018.

David covered the IU sports scene for a variety of outlets. He called basketball and football games for WIUX-FM, anchored and reported for IUSTV Sports and called a number of games for BTN Student U. David also spent a summer calling baseball as the voice of the Harwich Mariners in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Originally from New Jersey, David grew up on the New Jersey Nets and Jason Kidd's mesmerizing passes and the New York Giants and David Tyree's impossible catch in Super Bowl 42.

David played basketball all throughout high school at Bridgewater-Raritan High. It was there he first found his love for sports broadcasting as he anchored Panther Power Plays each week in homeroom. After finding that passion, David hasn't let it go since.

David's favorite memory covering Indiana was when he was on the play-by-play for the men's basketball opener against Indiana State for BTN Plus, a game that was re-aired on the Big Ten Network.

While he is not at work you can find David playing basketball, at the movies or on the hunt for a good burger.