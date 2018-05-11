Tri-State community encouraging residents to shop local - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tri-State community encouraging residents to shop local

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you are looking for a last minute gift or want to treat your mom for Mother's Day, the District is encouraging you to shop local in Quincy.

Saturday is "Shop Local Saturday - Mother's Day Shop Hop." 

"The fabric of the community and the heart of the community is all these wonderful local business owners who are creating opportunities for the local community," said Bruce Guthrie The District Executive Director. 

The District says there are over 15 stores participating tomorrow and that many will have Mother's Day Specials.

"The importance of shopping locally, to support your local community and businesses locally, because those are the people who are hiring locally," said Guthrie. "Those are the ones investing back into the community and that's also where sales tax gets created for the local community."

Participating stores:

  • Ally's Boutique: 125 N. 6th St. Quincy
  • Ally's Too: 509 Maine St. Quincy
  • Blue Lotus Boutique: 835 Kentucky St. Quincy
  • Domestics, Etc.: 119 N. 6th St. Quincy
  • Electric Fountain Brewing: 503 Maine St. Quincy
  • for home & her: 644 Main St. Quincy
  • Grown-N-Gathered: 601 Maine Quincy
  • Muddy River Soap Company: 108 N. 6th St. Quincy
  • Potter & Vaughn: 504 Hampshire St. Quincy
  • Quincy Tea Co.: 935 Maine St. Quincy
  • The Salty Sun: 937 Maine St. Quincy
  • Shaker Hill: 638 Maine St. Quincy
  • The Silhouette Shoppe: 117 N. 6th St. Quincy
  • The Sweet Apricot Shop: 129 N. 6th St. Quincy
  • Yellow Kiss Boutique: 609 Hampshire St. Quincy
  • The Yum Factory, Inc.: 700 Maine St. Quincy
