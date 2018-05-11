Residents preparing for rising flood waters

The flood gates in Hannibal will be put in if the water gets too high.

Smith removing logs from his property before the water takes them away.

Rising river levels are causing a headache for people along the Mississippi River. Much of the area is under a Flood Warning and already over flood stage.



For Byron Smith and his brother, the rising water means more work.

"You kinda just go with it as it comes a long. It's not the end of the world but it is a pain in the rear." said Smith who owns a house on the river. "Just keep an eye on it, and after you live here for awhile at certain stages, you know the things you gotta do at those stages to make sure nothing gets ruined."

In Hannibal the emergency management team is watching the river closely.

"Today we're at 18.5 feet and are projected to go to 19.9 by Monday. If we can hold at that 19.9, that will be a wonderful thing." said Hannibal Emergency Management Director John Hark.

If the waters rise above predicted levels, there's a lot of work left for both Hark and Smith.

"It's at the point where we have everything really in a holding pattern, on standby, to be prepared to set flood gates if it becomes necessary." said Hark.

Hark explained that the gates are put in when the river level reaches 20.5 feet. While it shouldn't get to that point over the next few days, Smith said you can never be too prepared.

"When Bob Bangert fills in, that's usually around the 22 or 23 foot mark where it completely fills up and that's when we start to really pay attention to the weather because at that point there's no other place for the water to go except for across the road and up into our yard." stated Smith.

Smith said the water won't quite reach the road, but this driveway will be under water with the current predicted crest on Monday.