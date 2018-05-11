New location for Blessing Employer Clinic

Patients will be able to get X-rays at the clinic.

The clinic is located on 24th and Broadway where the old Med-Express was.

The ribbon was cut to open the new Blessing Employer Clinic.

The Blessing Employer Clinic is opening at a new location.

The clinic is now located in the old Med-Express building that is located at 24th and Broadway. The Blessing Health System said the new location is more convenient for patients, since they will have their own parking lot.

"Our goal has always been to improve the health of the community," said Maureen Kahn, Blessing Health System President and CEO. "Well, interestingly enough that's the exact same feeling that our employers have they want a healthy vibrant workforce."

They said the clinic has X-ray and laboratory capabilities so the patient is able to stay in one location.

"We will provide wellness care," said Kahn. "We will provide acute illness care. Whatever the employee needs and it is by appointment or walk-in"

The clinic will accept patients starting on Monday. They will be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

