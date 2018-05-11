New location for Blessing Employer Clinic - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New location for Blessing Employer Clinic

Posted:
The ribbon was cut to open the new Blessing Employer Clinic. The ribbon was cut to open the new Blessing Employer Clinic.
The clinic is located on 24th and Broadway where the old Med-Express was. The clinic is located on 24th and Broadway where the old Med-Express was.
Patients will be able to get X-rays at the clinic. Patients will be able to get X-rays at the clinic.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Blessing Employer Clinic is opening at a new location.

The clinic is now located in the old Med-Express building that is located at 24th and Broadway. The Blessing Health System said the new location is more convenient for patients, since they will have their own parking lot.

"Our goal has always been to improve the health of the community," said Maureen Kahn, Blessing Health System President and CEO. "Well, interestingly enough that's the exact same feeling that our employers have they want a healthy vibrant workforce."

They said the clinic has X-ray and laboratory capabilities so the patient is able to stay in one location.

"We will provide wellness care," said Kahn. "We will provide acute illness care. Whatever the employee needs and it is by appointment or walk-in"

The clinic will accept patients starting on Monday. They will be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Employers: 

  • Transitions of Western Illinois
  • Lewis County School District
  • Sunset Home
  • First Bankers Trust
  • Rack Builders
  • Niemann Foods, Inc.
  • Kohl Wholesale
  • Midwest Controlled Storage
  • McDonanlds at 13th Street
  • Chaddock
  • Quincy University
  • Manchester Tank

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.