Early Bird Kiwanis Club kicks off fundraising season

Pork sandwiches were on the menu

Hundreds of people ate lunch or dinner with the club.

The fundraiser was held at the Y-Men's pavilion

The Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club kicked off its 2018 fundraising season Friday.

They sold pork lunch and dinners all afternoon and evening at the Y-Mens Pavilion downtown.

Officials said all of the proceeds go to benefit different youth organizations in the area.

"If we help develop and grow our youth, they'll come in and back fill us and continue our traditions of supporting the community." said Larry Craig with the Early Bird Kiwanis.

Some of the organizations that benefit include the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts along with both Kids in Motion and Teens in Motion.

The Early Bird Kiwanis also give out 6 scholarships to graduating seniors.