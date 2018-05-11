Early Bird Kiwanis Club kicks off fundraising season - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Early Bird Kiwanis Club kicks off fundraising season

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The fundraiser was held at the Y-Men's pavilion The fundraiser was held at the Y-Men's pavilion
Hundreds of people ate lunch or dinner with the club. Hundreds of people ate lunch or dinner with the club.
Pork sandwiches were on the menu Pork sandwiches were on the menu

The Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club kicked off its 2018 fundraising season Friday.

They sold pork lunch and dinners all afternoon and evening at the Y-Mens Pavilion downtown.

Officials said all of the proceeds go to benefit different youth organizations in the area.

"If we help develop and grow our youth, they'll come in and back fill us and continue our traditions of supporting the community." said Larry Craig with the Early Bird Kiwanis.

Some of the organizations that benefit include the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts along with both Kids in Motion and Teens in Motion.

The Early Bird Kiwanis also give out 6 scholarships to graduating seniors.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.