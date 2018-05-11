Quincy Exchange Club announces Golden Deeds recipient - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

The Exchange Club of Quincy presented its 66th Annual Golden Deeds Award on Friday.

The award went to a wife and husband, Pat and Kevin Steinkamp. The Exchange Club said the Steinkamps are being recognized for their service and years they have spent volunteering for the Special Olympic Athletes in Quincy.

"I'm just shocked," said Kevin Steinkamp. "I guess a lot of our coaches and parents have sent letters in about all the years we've done stuff and they really appreciate it. Of course, I really appreciate them, they are all like family to me no matter what."

The Steinkamps say they started volunteering for the Special Olympics, because of their daughter who has special needs.

