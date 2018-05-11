Visitors bid farewell to Dewey Elementary - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Visitors bid farewell to Dewey Elementary

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It was a trip down memory lane for visitors who came to Friday's open house at Dewey Elementary. 

Dewey will close at then end of the school year after being open to kids since 1917. 

At Friday's open house farewell photographs, t-shirts and old yearbooks were on display for visitors. School administrators say it's a bittersweet time. 

"You have people crying and people sad but they also are just happy to come back and share in those memories and see the building and see where they sat when they were in first grade," said Dewey Elementary Principal Brad Funkenbusch. "It's a good time."

Next school year, Dewey Elementary students will be transferred to other schools in the district including the two new schools, Iles and Rooney Elementary. 
 

