Two vehicles collide in Clark County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday night part of Highway 61 in Clark County, Missouri was down to one lane after a crash.



Sgt. Eric Brown with MSHP said two vehicles rolled on Highway 61 near Route Z north of Canton just before 8:30 p.m.

The crash report said a Birmingham, Iowa family failed to yield and hit another car.

The other car, driven by Timothy Liechty, 55, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa traveled off the left side of the road and overturned in the median.

The Shuffler family was transported to Blessing Hospital by air evac and Lietchty walked away with no injuries.

The crash report said all parties were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.

Clark County Sheriff's Office, Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Ambulance, Lewis County Ambulance, Clark County Rescue Squad, Wayland Fire Department, and Wayland First Responders assisted on the scene.