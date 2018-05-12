Friday Sports Extra - May 11

**High School Soccer, Girls**



(Class 1A Williamsville Regional Championship)

Williamsville: 0

QND: 7

Morgan Evans: 2 goals, 2 assists

Olivia Dreyer/Madison Meyer: 2 goals each

-- QND vs. Alleman (Tuesday, 4 p.m. - QND Sectional)



(Regular Season)

Hannibal: 0

Boonville: 1



Davenport North: 2

Fort Madison: 0



Burlington: 6

Holy Trinity: 2





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Fort Madison: 1

Burlington: 8

Brody Rung: goal





**High School Track and Field**



(Class 3A Rock Island Sectional)

-- Quincy's Maggie Schutte wins sectional title in Pole Vault (also qualifies for state in Triple Jump and 100 Hurdles)



(Class 1A Beardstown Sectional)

*Area State Qualifiers*

LONG JUMP --

1) Paige Knuffman (Liberty)

2) Lauren Glick (Central)



POLE VAULT --

1) Brinnley Royer (Rushville-Industry)



HIGH JUMP --

2) Kaela Wellman (Liberty)



SHOT PUT --

1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)

2) Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Industry)

3) Zoe Evans (West Central)

4) Julia Hahn (Liberty)



TRIPLE JUMP --

2) Lauren Gille (Central)



DISCUS --

1) Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield)

2) Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Industry)



3200 METERS --

2) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)



100 METER HURDLES --

1) Kami Conry (Unity)



100 METERS --

1) Zakila Wiskirchen (Central)



800 METERS --

2) Sierra Miller (Unity)



400 METERS --

1) Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield)



300 METER HURDLES --

1) Kami Conry (Unity)

2) Lauren Glick (Central)



1600 METERS --

3) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty)

4) Megan Adams (Unity)



200 METERS --

2) Zakila Wiskirchen (Central)



RELAYS --

4x800: Unity (1st)

4x100: Pittsfield (1st) and Central (2nd)

4x200: Central (1st), Pittsfield (2nd), and Liberty (4th)

4x400: Pittsfield (2nd) and Unity (3rd)





**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 5 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Hannibal: 7

Timberland: 6

Gabe Worthington: 3-run HR

Pirates: set single-season program record in wins

-- Hannibal vs. Troy (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)



*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Monroe City: 6

Clark County: 7

(10 Innings)

Zeb Riney: scored game winning run

-- Clark County vs. Highland (Monday, 5 p.m.)



Mark Twain: 1

Macon: 14

-- Macon vs. Palmyra (Monday, 7:15 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 5 Quarterfinals*

Mercer: 1

Canton: 11



Milan: 0

Scotland County: 3

Will Fromm: WP

-- Canton vs. Scotland County (Monday 7 p.m.)



Knox County: 3

Schuyler County: 4

Rams: walk-off single in 7th

-- Schuyler County vs. Putnam County (Monday, 5 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 12 Quarterfinals*

Marion County: 3

North Shelby: 13

-- North Shelby vs. Wellsville (Monday, 6:45 p.m.)



(IHSA)

Illini West: 7

Unity: 8

(8 Innings)

Payton Hightower: 2-run HR



Brown County: 4

Rushville-Industry: 5

Drew Schmidt: RBI



Moline: 10

Macomb: 0



Southeastern: 5

West Hancock: 16

Kolton Johnson: 4 RBI's



Triopia: 12

Pittsfield: 2





**College Baseball**



(GLVC Tournament)

Missouri S&T: 9

Quincy: 11

Hawks: (37-15), vs. Bellarmine/Maryville winner (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)





**High School Softball**



Sacred Heart-Griffin: 13

Quincy High: 9

Abbie Neally: 2 RBI's



Pleasant Plains: 4

Payson: 5



Western: 10

Pittsfield: 6

Haley Flores: 3 RBI's



Griggsville-Perry: 0

Rushville-Industry: 13

Chaddam Cruiser: CG 2-hitter (2 RBI's)



*Barrington Tournament*

Central: 2

Somonauk: 1

Kennedy Marlow: HR



Central: 0

Ottawa Marquette: 5