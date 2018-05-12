Post offices and volunteers stamp out hunger

Mail carriers with the post office not only picked up your mail, they picked up bags of food to make sure no family goes hungry in the area.

Even on a rainy day, everyone gets involved.

"My husband and I and our grandchildren all volunteer." said volunteer Cathy Cornett.

It was the annual stamp out hunger food drive, where mail carriers collect food along their postal routes.

"We had people carrying stuff out to us." stated volunteer Cliff Cornett. "They saw us and they hadn't got it out yet and we were already going by their house. They came back and motioned us to come back and get their box."

All in an effort to stock up area food banks for the summer.

"Our goal this year is 25 thousand pounds. So if we can get that or higher, then everyone will get that 2 thousand." explained George Meyer, who serves as the Stamp Out Hunger Volunteer Organizer

The carriers said they couldn't go house to house picking up both the mail and these donations without the help of these volunteers.

"That's a huge relief. We couldn't do it by ourselves and we couldn't carry bags of food from every door and make it back in eight hours because that's what we're still expected to do." said Melissa Edlin while out on her mail route.

Last year, Horizons Soup Kitchen served more than 35,000 meals and volunteers know how important it is for the pantry to be fully stocked.

"Like Melissa, I took stuff off of her so she doesn't have to carry all of that extra weight. She's gotta walk six blocks and that can get pretty heavy especially with canned goods." said volunteer Terry Poppenhager.

According to Feeding America, 11.5% of Adams County residents are food insecure, which amounts to 7,690 people who might use local food pantries.

If you missed your chance to donate today, don't worry, the post office says they will pick up donations on Monday and Tuesday as well.