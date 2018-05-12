Northeast Missouri firefighters train in live simulation

Firefighters with Palmyra's fire department received live burn training Saturday.

They used a trailer simulator to train inside what would be a burning house.

The simulation is used at the end of two months of training.

Firefighters said this is one of the best ways to get real experience with fighting fires.

"It gives especially entry level firefighters an opportunity to be in a smoke filled environment with some fire in a controlled environment. We can switch walls around and different things in there. It's a great resource and it's a good review for a lot of the more seasoned firefighters." said training officer John Baker.

The Palmyra Fire Department is a tax funded fire district as of last year.

Firefighters said this training is a return on the investment tax payers make.