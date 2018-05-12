Loafer's Car Show brings hundreds to town

More than 300 cars shut down Main street in Hannibal Saturday for the 23rd annual Loafer's Car Show.

Different cars that lined the street for people to check out today.

Some cars were vintage while other cars were new and the event drew a large crowd with people coming from all over the region.

"The streets are full." said Justina Cox who brought her car from St. Joe, Missouri. "It's a great downtown environment. There's tons of places to eat and being right next to the river is fantastic."

"Everybody has a car and they're so proud of them and they're all different. You could have the same car but it's totally different which is why I enjoy this, the difference in the cars." said Cindy McDermott, also from St. Joe, Missouri.

The car show is a fundraiser for the Loafer's car club.

The money raised helps sponsor different organizations throughout the year.