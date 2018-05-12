Shoppers Head Downtown for Shop Local Saturday

The Yum Factory was just one of 16 local businesses participating in Shop Local Saturday

Sunday is Mothers Day and people made a stop downtown to look for that last second gift.

16 local businesses participated in shop local Saturday.

The YUM Factory on 7th and Maine had people coming in to the shop to buy its chocolates and desserts. Business owners and shoppers say it's nice to have events that help the district.

"When the whole community gathers up and actually focuses on the local guy its a great boost for business," YUM Factory Owner Melanie Aitken said.

"We've got a beautiful downtown and just being able to come down and see everything it has to offer, keep businesses in town. We love it," Shopper Megan Hale said.

The next Shop Local Saturday will be in August.