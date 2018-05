Saturday's Area Scores - May 12

Central and Triopia played to a tight tilt in Concord and one that ended with a walk-off win for the Trojans.

**High School Track and Field**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 1 Sectional*

-- Knox County State Qualifiers

Logan Miller: Discus, Shot Put, Javelin

Jaiden Linbaugh: 100, 200

Jessica Anderson: 800, 1600

Bradey Walton: Shot Put

Conner Hayes: 400, 800

Relays: 4x200 (girls), 4x400 (boys and girls), 4x800 (boys)



-- South Shelby State Qualifiers

Brock Wood: 200, 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, Long Jump - sectional champ in all four events

Caitlyn Poore: 800, 1600, 3200

Meredith O'Neal: 400, 3200

Dylan Threlkeld: 800



-- Mark Twain State Qualifier

Devin Neff: 1600, 3200



*Class 2 Sectional*

-- Monroe City State Qualifiers

Bailey Hays: 1600/3200

Cearia Wardlow: 800

Haleigh St. Clair: Javelin

McKenzie West: Javelin

Lila Yager: Pole Vault

Skyler Kauble: 100 Hurdles

Blake Hays: 200

CE Talton: Triple Jump

Zach Osborn: Long Jump

Dalton McAfee: Javelin

Dominic Sprague: Discus

Parker Yager: Pole Vault

Logan Maher: Pole Vault

Kaelin Kendrick-O'Bryan: 3200

Relays: 4x200 (boys), 4x800 (girls)



-- Clark County State Qualifiers

Madison Kauth: High Jump, 800

Carissa Bevans: Triple jump, Long Jump

Sierra Stewart: 1600, 3200

Rachel Buschling: Javelin

Nathan Frazee: 1600, 3200

Kyle Golbricht: Shot Put

Trevor Schorr: Discus

Caleb Lapsley: 100

Relays: 4x200 (girls), 4x400 (girls), 4x800 (girls)?



*Class 3 District*

-- Palmyra Sectional Qualifiers

Sheyenne Anderson: 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles

Bailey Lovelace: 100, Long Jump

Brooke Wilson: Shot Put

Grace Watson: 200

Dylan Redd: Pole Vault

Weston King: Discus

Brock Boulware: 800

Brett Griesbaum: 1600

Jarom Alexander: 100, 200

Tucker Aeschliman: 400

Relays: 4x100 (girls and boys), 4x200 (girls), 4x400 (girls), 4x800 (girls and boys)



*Class 4 District*

-- Hannibal Sectional Qualifiers

Cami Bross: High Jump

Alayna Pipkin: 800

Claudia Nichols 3200

Adreke Brumbaugh: 200, 110 Hurdles

Keaton Bartz: Pole Vault

Trenton Roland: Long Jump

Noah Whelan: Shot Put

Ayden Nichols: 1600/3200

Relays: 4x800 (girls)





**High School Soccer, Girls**



(Class 1 District 4 Semifinals)

Elsberry: 0

Canton: 1

Hunter Collins: goal

-- Canton at Principia (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.)





**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 5 District 8 Semifinals)

Hannibal: 3

Troy: 13



*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*

Bowling Green: 11

Centralia: 5

Bobcats: vs. Hallsville (Monday, 4:30 p.m.)



(IHSA)

QND: 2

JX Routt: 3

Raiders: 24-game winning streak ends



Central: 5

Triopia: 6

Garrett Snow: Walk-off single



Griggsville-Perry: 3

Payson: 13

Travis Johnson/Lucas Loos: 2 HR's each



Bushnell-WP: 3

Beardstown: 11

(Game 1)



Bushnell-WP: 0

Beardstown: 10





**High School Softball**



Griggsville-Perry: 3

Payson: 13

Emily Schreacke: 2-3, 3 RBI's



Pittsfield: 22

Brussels: 5

McKinley Jennings: 6 RBI's



(QND Slam)

West Central: 4

QND: 5

Lexi Schaffer: CG, ER (2 RBI's)



Gillespie: 7

QND: 0



(Barrington Tournament)

Central: 3

Herscher: 11



Central: 3

Andrew: 6





**High School Tennis, Boys**



-- Quincy High finishes third at WB6 Tournament

-- Zach Willing finishes in third in singles

-- Blake Hayden/Greysen Arns finish in third in doubles





**College Baseball**



Western Illinois: 4

South Dakota State: 3

(14 Innings)

Justin Fitzpatrick/Mitch Ellis: RBI's in 14th inning



(GLVC Tournament)

Bellarmine: 13

Quincy: 4

Hawks: (37-16) vs. Bellarmine in Sunday's semifinals