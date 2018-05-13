Local moms treated to a special Mother's Day brunch

Managers say they try to make it extra enjoyable for mom.

The buffet for Mother's Day brunch at The Pier in Quincy.

Managers say they try to make it extra enjoyable for mom.

Managers say the only other time they're this busy is Easter Sunday.

The Pier in Quincy had around 400 people come through the door for Mother's Day brunch.

It was a busy day for Quincy businesses as they pulled out all the stops on this Mother's Day to make sure mom received special treatment.

The Pier in Quincy had around 400 people come through the door for Mother's Day brunch.

Managers said brunch is a tradition for many families in the area as the restaurant serves their famous buffet and omelet bar.

Managers said they try to make it extra enjoyable for mom.

"Every Sunday we do a buffet but on our Mother's Day brunch it's a little bit bigger and it includes everything; prime rib, fresh salmon, omelets made to order," said Manager Richard Cold. "It's a meal in itself so you have to be pretty hungry to get in here and get it."

Managers said the only other time they're this busy is Easter Sunday.