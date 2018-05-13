Behavioral Health Programs in Illinois could see more funding

More funding for behavioral health programs in Illinois could be on the way.

Governor Bruce Rauner announced that the Federal Government is giving the state $2 billion in Medicaid funds.

The money comes as part of an effort to address the opioid crisis.

"Anytime you put money in the hands of behavioral health I think you're doing a service to the community. I think you're going to help child welfare cases, the criminal justice system, I think anytime that you're trying to help the drug problem you're helping the bigger picture," Preferred Family Healthcare Residential Coordinator Rosemary Trinkle said.

Governor Rauner said the health initiatives will move the state up the ladder as one of the best in the country.