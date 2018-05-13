Behavioral Health Programs in Illinois could see more funding - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Behavioral Health Programs in Illinois could see more funding

Posted:
Preferred Family Healthcare in Quincy Preferred Family Healthcare in Quincy
New funding could have a big impact. New funding could have a big impact.
Residential Coordinator Rosemary Trinkle. Residential Coordinator Rosemary Trinkle.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More funding for behavioral health programs in Illinois could be on the way.

Governor Bruce Rauner announced that the Federal Government is giving the state $2 billion in Medicaid funds.

The money comes as part of an effort to address the opioid crisis.

"Anytime you put money in the hands of behavioral health I think you're doing a service to the community. I think you're going to help child welfare cases, the criminal justice system, I think anytime that you're trying to help the drug problem you're helping the bigger picture," Preferred Family Healthcare Residential Coordinator Rosemary Trinkle said.

Governor Rauner said the health initiatives will move the state up the ladder as one of the best in the country.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.