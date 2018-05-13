Lee County Health Department Launches Produce Box Project - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee County Health Department Launches Produce Box Project

Yellow boxes that people can drop fresh produce in.
Picture of some of the food the group is looking for.
Garden that has started at the Conservation Office in Montrose, Iowa
The department hopes to grow more produce by the beginning of summer.
More info on the program.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

New yellow boxes are popping up in businesses and community centers across Lee county, Iowa. 

The Health Department said it's part of their produce box project.

The goal is to bring fresh produce to fill up the boxes and help those living in food deserts.

Officials said seniors are vulnerable to not eating fresh fruits and vegetables and this program will help them with their budget to live a healthier life. 

"Medications, doctors bills, etc. sometimes the last thing on that list is fresh produce or groceries. Depending what they have at the end of the month, maybe they don't have enough to buy some of those fresh items," said Emily Biddenstadt, who serves as the Live Healthy Lee County Coalition Facilitator.

There are eight sites that have the boxes.

The yellow produce boxes will be at Donnellson Housing, Heritage Center in Keokuk, Hillview Village in Fort Madison, Mississippi Terrace in Keokuk, Newberry Center in Fort Madison, Park View Apartments in West Point, and River Terrace in Keokuk.

The Health Department is teaming up with the County Conservation and started two gardens outside the building to help feed seniors throughout the summer.

People are encouraged to donate at any time or day of the week. Someone will be monitoring the boxes. 

