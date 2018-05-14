Canton Fighting Through Adversity

By David Sugarman

Recent history tells us that the Canton Tigers baseball team has been a portrait of dominance.

Back-to-back district two titles and just four regular season losses in the last two years. 2018 has been a different story though.

The Tigers were surprisingly human for change, going 8-7. Despite the different story though, the last chapter has the potential to remain the same.

Canton has a date Monday night in the district semifinals with Scotland County after an 11-1 win versus Mercer on Friday.

Through an up and down season that has included no appearances on the mound from injured ace Lance Logsdon, the Tigers have had to learn to fight through this unfamiliar territory.

"We've had to grind for everything we've gotten this year," Head Coach Clint Smith said. "Seems like at times our bats get rolling and other times they don't. But you know we've had a steady dose of good pitching and nice glove work in the field and it's kinda kept us in some games."

"It's been different because normally he's out there eating as much innings as he can and now we have different guys trying to fill different roles that we haven't had in the last couple years." Koy Smith said.

In spite of that, Logsdon and company are confident that the rest of the Tigers can fill the void.

"I gotta trust my teammates that they can go out there and do the job," Logsdon said. "It sucks I can't be out there, but I know these guys can behind me can do it so I have full trust in them."

"Our younger guys have really stepped up." LaVion Wilson said. "They hit their spots and we have two seniors so we'll come ready to play."

Canton plays Scotland County Monday night at 7 p.m. for a chance at that third straight district title appearance.