Quincy Police Department to honor fallen officers

The Quincy Police Department will honor all fallen police officers on Tuesday at City Hall Plaza at 8:30 a.m. The Quincy Police Honor Guard will lower the flags to half-staff and the public is welcome to attend.

WGEM spoke with Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden for thoughts on their relationship with the community and the dangers they face. He said using social media has been a way to reach citizens in recent years and they want to keep an open line of communication for people to report concerns in an effort to keep both the community and officers safe.

A Quincy officer has not died in the line of duty since 1964, but he said officers still face a lot of danger, especially at night.

"You may not see it during the day but at night time they are at different types of disturbances at bars for fights and sometimes that does become a little dangerous," Vandermaiden said.

The Human Rights Commission Chairman Cecil Weathers said progress is being made toward community trust In the past they have brought complaints to the police from citizens involving people saying they felt harassed and the police department has addressed issues brought forward in a timely manner.

The department also got to keep an officer position that was up for budget cuts by city council last month, VanderMaiden said once it is filled and training it complete it will be a tremendous asset to improve officer safety.