Storms move through the Tri-States

Milly's Abby Rose Art Gallery was also damaged from the storm.

This Dodge truck is one of two vehicles damaged when a tree fell on it on Bird Street in Hannibal. It happened during severe weather Monday night.

Afternoon storms swept through the Tri-States Monday, leaving behind downed power lines and toppled trees.



Some of the most significant damage was seen in Hannibal in the 500 block of Bird Street, where a tree fell on two vehicles.

Kris McWilliams and his family were inside his Hannibal home, when heavy rain, and strong winds created a disastrous scene outside his house.

"We were all inside because it was picking up pretty heavy, and all of a sudden there was a big crash, and we came out, and this is what we saw." McWilliams said.

Neighbor Steve Russell was quick to come outside and also observe the damage, after a tree fell onto two of McWilliams' cars.

"My thought's were I better see if somebody is in there." Russell said. "Luckily nobody was, and then I just started looking at the damage. The corner of my shed might have some damage on it, but I guess we'll find out later."

McWilliams added that as the cleanup got underway, the important thing was nobody was hurt.

"I have full coverage so we just wait for the insurance and stuff like that." McWilliams said. "I'm glad that nobody was in the vehicles. That's the big thing. A lot of lighting was going on top."

There was also damage done to the exterior of Milly's Abby Rose Art Gallery on Main Street, but there was no rain damage on the inside.

Russell said with all the damage, he was also thankful there were no reports of injuries.

"Could of just been walking by and got nailed, I guess." Russell said. "Pretty lucky man, it's going to be a big cleanup, but wow."

In Brown County, Emergency Management Coordinator Curt Hannig said there were also fallen tree limbs.

Hannig said Walnut Street in Versailles, Illinois had a large tree limb fall down, and County Highway 12 also had some fallen tree debris.

